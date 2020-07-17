Thank you to the voters

To the Residents of the Franklin County Communities,

On June 17 the Franklin County Adult Education Program had our annual Graduation Celebration at the Narrow Gauge Drive In Theater. We were able to honor 18 Diploma Recipients. Not all are pictured here, but that also includes 3 students completing their work while at the Franklin County Detention Center. Also part of our event were 6 CNA Program Graduates; most/all of whom are proceeding directly to waiting jobs. 5 of the 6 CNA students went to waiting jobs and one enrolled in college. 3 of the diploma graduates enrolled in college.

Our deep gratitude goes out to all of our friends and partners that made this event possible; including but not limited to:

John Moore of the Narrow Gauge Cinema

Randy Gauvin for the audio support

Bridget Gilbert of Farmington Police Department for Security

Robin's Flower Pot for the floral arrangements

Mt. Blue Regional School District Superintendent Tina Meserve

Outgoing Director Ray Therrien

Keynote Speaker Dawn Lei Harris-Layton

Student Speaker Heather Wheeler

CNA Instructor Lorna Greenleaf-Collins

ALL the Graduates, CNA Students and their families!

All the Franklin County Adult Education staff

The RSU9 School Board

Roger Bolduc and Paul Brown for event logistics

And ALL of our fabulous Community Partners!

Thanks to you; the voters, for honoring the value of the accomplishments of these courageous folks and all others that are working towards their goals by passing our part of the RSU9 School Budget. This program continually remains to be one of the best investment values in the health and success of our communities.

Michael Burd

Farmington