15-year-old gets hunting grand slam

Posted by • November 27, 2018 •

Hinkley got his moose on a family hunting trip.

AVON - Cayden Hinkley recently achieved his hunting grand slam at only 15 years old.

Cayden Hinkley first got a turkey.

His deer completed Hinkley's hunting grand slam.

He first got his turkey, but when he found out he was drawn for a moose permit the goal was set for a grand slam. With help from family friend Danny Ruggiero he was able to tag a bear. A trip was planned for a family moose hunt shortly after which he tagged his deer. Hinkley is planning to submit for his grand slam patch.

When tagged his bear with the help of a family friend.

2 Responses »

  1. Jamie Cummings
    November 27, 2018 • 10:20 am

    How Incredibly awesome Cayden! Thrilled to read about this. Congrats :)

  2. Marjorie R Grover
    November 27, 2018 • 11:24 am

    Your family must be very proud of you. If you were my son I sure would be very proud of you

