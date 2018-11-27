15-year-old gets hunting grand slam
AVON - Cayden Hinkley recently achieved his hunting grand slam at only 15 years old.
He first got his turkey, but when he found out he was drawn for a moose permit the goal was set for a grand slam. With help from family friend Danny Ruggiero he was able to tag a bear. A trip was planned for a family moose hunt shortly after which he tagged his deer. Hinkley is planning to submit for his grand slam patch.
How Incredibly awesome Cayden! Thrilled to read about this. Congrats :)
Your family must be very proud of you. If you were my son I sure would be very proud of you