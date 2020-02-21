Results of the sixth annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby

WILTON - Frigid weather failed to dampen the spirits of scores of people who came out for the sixth annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice-Fishing Derby on Feb. 15 at Wilson Lake.

Even though some people reported temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero, turnout was solid and enthusiastic, president of the Wilton Fish and Game Association Jaci Maxham said. Maxim and the Association are organizers of the annual tournament. Besides the fishing, a big draw was hot cooked food on site, including fresh cooked french fries, breakfast sandwiches and hot dogs.

A host of prizes were awarded with a special emphasis on youth participation and first-timers as the event always coincides with the state’s Free Fishing Weekend, helping to introduce more people to the sport. The first 50 youth registered got grab bags full of valuable donated prizes.

In the overall Youth Category, Charlie Brann won top prize for a togue he caught that tipped the scales at 2.645 pounds. He won a boxed set of Max-Traps ice-fishing traps. Jeff and Deb Rowe, parents of the late Michael J. Rowe, congratulated Charlie at the event.

In the Youth Pickerel Category, Kohen Lepicio won for a 2.006-pound fish. Mason Hinkley won in the Yourth Brook Trout Category for his fish that weighed .374 pounds. In the Youth Perch Category, Averi Hewett won with a .418-pound fish. Each of the three category winners won a Loring pack basket, a Max-Trap, and a bait pail. A special youth prize for the smallest fish caught, went to Grayson Allumbaugh, who posted a perch weighing .0198 pounds. Grayson was presented a giant, 4-foot-long Max-Trap.

In a special drawing for youth only, Trenton Hewett won the lifetime fishing license donated by the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

In the adult categories, first place honors went to Corey Ridley for a togue that weighed 3.571 pounds. He won a 10-inch Eskimo gas auger. Second place went to Pat Daggett for a salmon that weighed .793 pounds. He won a Jet sled with hitch and cover. Third place was Drew Leavitt with a brook trout weighing .551 pounds. He won a two-person tree stand.