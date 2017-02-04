2017 Camp North Woods lottery now open

AUGUSTA - Camp North Woods is back for another great summer of learning in the Maine outdoors!

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife created Camp North Woods in 2015 to provide opportunities for youths and their families to learn lifelong outdoor skills as well as the importance of sustaining Maine’s natural resources. The camp has also been established to build on the overwhelming interest by youths who have grown to love the hit TV series on Animal Planet, North Woods Law.

Camp North Woods will again be held at and hosted by the University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond. Camp staff and instructors will include Maine game wardens, Fisheries and Wildlife biologists, recreational safety coordinators, information and education staff as well as staff from Bryant Pond.

A co-ed overnight camp for children ages 8-10 will be held July 16-21, 2017 and a co-ed overnight camp for children ages 10-12 is planned for July 30-August 4. This year, each week will accommodate 100 campers and will provide hands-on learning opportunities in a number of outdoor related activities in a safe and comfortable environment. Campers will be joined by their parent(s) or guardian(s) for the last day (Friday) of camp for a family field day.

Because there are a limited number of spaces at Camp North Woods, a chance lottery will be held on April 12. Campers may enter the drawing for a chance to attend Camp North Woods if they will be at least 8 years of age by July 16, 2017 and no older than 12 years of age on August 4, 2017. Each child may enter the drawing only once. The entry fee is $5 and all proceeds will go to support Camp North Woods. Both residents and non-residents may apply and lottery winners will be composed of 70 percent Maine residents and 30 percent non-residents and 50 percent boys and 50 percent girls.

If selected in the lottery, the registration fee is $435 for Maine residents and $635 for non-residents and includes meals, lodging and instruction for the week.

Interested campers can apply for the online lottery by visiting bit.ly/campnorthwoodslottery

The deadline to apply for the lottery is April 3, 2017.

For more information about Camp North Woods please visit us online at bit.ly/campnorthwoods or email Brittany Humphrey at brittany.humphrey@maine.gov.