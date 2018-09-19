2018 Rangeley Regatta to be held on Sept. 28

RANGELEY -The 2018 Rangeley Regatta will be held at the Outdoor Heritage Museum and Oquossoc Cove on Friday Sept. 28. This is the 4th consecutive year that the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society has invited teams of middle-school children from surrounding communities to come to Rangeley to participate in a fun day of competition and learning.

The day begins at 9 a.m. on Oquossoc Cove where Prep School Teams will compete in Canoe, Kayak and Crew-style Rangeley Boat races for points towards the Indian Rock Trophy. Last year, Hebron Academy took home top honors with strong challenges from Kents Hill and Gould Academy.

At 1:30 p.m. middle school teams from Rangeley, Stratton, Kingfield, Philips and Strong arrive at the museum to begin their competition for the Rangeley Regatta Cup. Teams of boys and girls from will compete for individual and team medals while earning points to see which school will take home the Cup! Events include: One Mile Road Race, Distance Fly Casting, Fly tying, Public Speaking, Art, Team Outdoor Trivia, Canoe Relay and Kayak Relay. The competition concludes with Crew Style Rowing Races featuring 2 rowers and coxswain in the Society’s six fully restored vintage Rangeley Boats with the medal ceremony and ice cream for all at the museum immediately following the last race. The Prep school teams volunteer as coaches and mentors for middle school teams throughout their competition. Stratton Middle School has won the last two Cups and will be looking for the “Three-peat.”

Arts, athletics and the region’s outdoor history will once again be celebrated in what has proven to be a fun, rewarding and consistently successful regional event. Come see for yourself and cheer on these great young people. Sponsorship and private donations in support are welcome.

For more information please call the outdoor Heritage Museum at 207-864-3091.