4-H club hosts annual manure sale fundraiser

NEW SHARON - The Giddy-Up & Go 4-H Horse Club's annual fundraiser/certified organic manure sale is being held on Saturday, June 9, at Triple D Acres, 219 Weeks Mills Rd , New Sharon. This is the club's major fundraiser of the year. All proceeds are used to support this very active club as they learn about life with horses.

The manure sale is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5.00 per regular bag, $6 per large bag. $25 per bucket load-while they last.

Great for gardens and it's not too late to start yours or top dress it.

For more information, please call/text the club leader, Donna Crockett at 207-578-2269.