4-H members compete in dairy judging event

FARMINGTON - Eight Franklin County 4-H members working on their animal science dairy projects joined with 13 peers from across the state in the Maine 4-H state dairy judging event. The event was held April 15 at Silver Valley Farm in New Sharon and at Hardy Farm in Farmington.

Members judged different breeds of dairy cows- Brown Swiss, Holstein and Ayrshire and offered oral reasoning’s to support their judging decisions. Each member was then scored on their judging skills for each individual breed and on the strength of their reasoning.

Senior members ages 12 and up competed to represent Maine on the Eastern States Exposition judging team, while Junior members ages 11 and younger practiced their judging skills. Eastern States Exposition is a regional agricultural educational event held each autumn in Springfield, Mass.

Maine 4-H is the youth development program of University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The State 4-H Dairy Committee would like to thank both Silver Valley Farm and Hardy Farm for hosting the event and thank all the volunteers who helped throughout the day. It was a successful and fun day overall.

For more information about UMaine Extension (or Maine) 4-H in Franklin County, contact Tara Marble, 207.778.4650, Tara.marble@maine.edu.