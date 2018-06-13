Franklin Countys First News

4-H members compete in dairy judging event

Posted by • June 13, 2018 •

Franklin County members: left to right: Amber Leah Smith, member of the Franklin County Beef Club, Samantha Davis, Jonathan Cliche, Jason Bagley, Bradley Smith, all members from the Franklin County Dairy Club (Bradley is also member of the Doe-CDoe Dairy Club, Samantha is also a member of Supper on the Table along with Jason Bagley), Hannah Mulcahy, Mariah Johnson, both members of the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club and Caleb Foster, a member of the Franklin County Diary Club.

FARMINGTON - Eight Franklin County 4-H members working on their animal science dairy projects joined with 13 peers from across the state in the Maine 4-H state dairy judging event. The event was held April 15 at Silver Valley Farm in New Sharon and at Hardy Farm in Farmington.

Members judged different breeds of dairy cows- Brown Swiss, Holstein and Ayrshire and offered oral reasoning’s to support their judging decisions. Each member was then scored on their judging skills for each individual breed and on the strength of their reasoning.

Senior members ages 12 and up competed to represent Maine on the Eastern States Exposition judging team, while Junior members ages 11 and younger practiced their judging skills. Eastern States Exposition is a regional agricultural educational event held each autumn in Springfield, Mass.

Maine 4-H is the youth development program of University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The State 4-H Dairy Committee would like to thank both Silver Valley Farm and Hardy Farm for hosting the event and thank all the volunteers who helped throughout the day. It was a successful and fun day overall.

For more information about UMaine Extension (or Maine) 4-H in Franklin County, contact Tara Marble, 207.778.4650, Tara.marble@maine.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives