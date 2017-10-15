4-H members go to The Big E

SPRINGFIELD, MA - Maine 4-H sent a Science Team to Eastern States Exposition, aka The Big E, the last weekend of September. The delegation consisted of 4-Hers who participated in the State Public Speaking Tournament as well as Club members with an interest in Science.

Franklin County had members on the Communications Science Team (Pubic Speaking) and a Science Pod Team. The Communications Team members took the stage with their Illustrated Talks; Andrew Dexter informed the public on "The History of Blacksmithing" and Bradley Smith educated people on "The History of Foraging Food for Livestock". The Science Pod Team chose "The Power of the Wind" as their demonstration topic with pinwheels and a graphic made by team member Joshua Mulcahy. Other Pod members were Faith Dexter, Noah Mulcahy, Caleb Mulcahy, Hannah Mulcahy. This team also enlisted Maddie Gray from Androscoggin and Sagadahoc County to complete their Science Pod team.

The Teams arrived by bus on Saturday just before dinner. They settled into the Moses Dormitory before exploring the Fairgrounds with their chaperones. unday and Monday the Teams were in The New England Center teaching the public on various topics; Origami, Power of the Wind, Eggcellent Eggsperiments, Balloon Powered Cars, Pollinators, Horse Stick Rodeo, Photography, Pine Pitch, to name just a few.

The members also had some fun teaching and entertaining the crowd with a few dances as well; Cotton Eyed Joe and Cupid Shuffle. Needless to say, the 4-H area was a lively space at the Fair. Franklin County members, Andrew Dexter and Noah Mulcahy, were selected as the 4-H Flag Bearers for the daily Big E Mardi-gras Parade on Sunday and were joined by most of the other Team members. However, due to the intense heat that day, some 4-Hers watched curbside.

This year our 4-H Team members saw some records set while at the Big E; Temps in the 90's with high humidity and a new single-day attendance record of 171,897 people on Saturday. Even with the high temps, members had a fantastic time in Springfield.

The 4-Hers made new friendships with others from different counties and had a lot of fun helping each other out on stage singing and dancing. Some spectators commented on how much fun the kids were having and that it was nice to see kids sharing with others.

The 4-H motto of "Making the Best Better" came shining through in our 4-H members...they are making a difference.