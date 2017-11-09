4-H members visit UNH for hands on learning

DURHAM, NH - Three 4-H members from Franklin County attended the University of New Hampshire Youth Dairy Expo on Saturday, Nov.4.

Jason Bagley, Samantha Davis both from the Franklin County Dairy club and Supper on the Table 4-H clubs and Amber Leah Smith from the Beef Boosters club had a full day of learning and hands on fun. Workshops ranged from learning about the cows four stomach compartments, to learning about manure and nutrition of the cattle and everything in between.

Two members even won prizes at the end of the day. It was a fun filled, informative day and the members can’t wait to do it again next year.