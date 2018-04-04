4-H participates in public speaking competition

ORONO - Franklin County 4-H held their Public Speaking Workshop and Tournament in March. The workshop teaches members what they need to know in order to do a 4-H Demonstration and an Illustrated Talk. Members who are new to public speaking had the opportunity to get up and try impromptu demonstrations while the program veterans were coached by a professional this year.

Stacy Dexter, Co-Chair of the County 4-H Public Speaking Committee, asked Mr. Robin Licherness to mentor the 4-Hers this year as most have a goal of making it on the Eastern States Communications Science Team in September. Members of the Eastern States Team are chosen from the top presenters at the State Tournament on April 7

.

The State 4-H Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 7 at Neville Hall on the University of Maine Orono campus. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with the closing Awards ceremony at 4 p.m. This year the State event will have close to 60 youth participating.

Franklin County 4-H is very proud of the 12 members from the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club that qualified at the County Tournament and will be participating at the State Tournament this year. In addition to the Franklin County members, three members from Androscoggin/Sagadahoc County also qualified for States; Ethan Gray, Maddie Gray and Sara Hansen. Their county was invited to participate this year in the Franklin County Tournament.