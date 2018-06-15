4-Hers tour wind turbine farm in Carthage

CARTHAGE - Franklin County 4-H youth had the opportunity to tour the Saddleback Ridge Wind Farm on Saturday, June 2.

The Wind Farm is located off of Route 2 in Carthage and has 12 turbines at the site. The tour started at Turbine 8 where Rebecca Howard, Assistant Director of Government and Community Affairs with Patriot Renewables, explained the development of the wind turbines in the state of Maine. She also discussed the strict regulations of the industry and the process of constructing the massive 500 foot tall structures. The tour was very educational and afterward the 4-H members made the hike up to the top of Saddleback Peaks where they enjoyed a picnic lunch.

The field trip was the culmination of several activities 4-Hers have been participating in over the winter studying wind power, engineering, and designing wind turbine blades.

4-H is an active youth development program in Franklin County. If you are interested in enrolling and joining the adventure, please contact Tiffany Wing at the Cooperative Extension Office in Farmington; (800) 287-1478 or extension.franklin@maine.edu