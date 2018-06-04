Acclaimed painter and fly-tying master to visit Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum

RANGELEY - The beauty of Western Maine, the beckoning of its legendary trout and salmon waters and the intrigue surrounding “a great museum tucked in the woods” have all come together to lure two amazingly talented artists to Rangeley on June 9 and 10.

Acclaimed painter Adriano Manocchia and Fly-tying Master Ted Patlen will be sharing their talents and exceptional artworks at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and examples of their amazing work will be available for sale in support of the popular museum. Patlen and Manocchia are fishing buddies and agreed to make the long trek north to support the museum and to wet a line in some very legendary and inspiring waters.

“We had heard though the grapevine that Ted Patlen really enjoyed his previous visit to see our museum and we then jumped at the chance to invite him back, bring his pal Adriano, fish and share their impressive works of art," said Historical Society Executive Director, Bill Pierce.

Adriano Manocchia’s angling and wildlife studies are widely regarded as some of the finest contemporary works of art of their kind. His work has been widely published in North America and Europe and Ted Patlen has the distinction of winning of seven fly-tying world championships!

Patlen has demonstrated at fly-fishing conventions from the slopes of the Canadian Rockies to a 12th century Italian villa. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest living fly-tying artists in the world.

“Ted is just a regular guy who is fun to be around, and he is happy to offer pointers to others. After seeing Adriano’s work for myself, we were of course ecstatic when they agreed to combine a little work with pleasure to be with us," added Pierce.

In 1984 Manocchia left his successful photo/film agency to undertake the new challenge of being a full-time artist. The National Zoo in Washington and the New York Zoological Society endorsed his limited-edition prints, Giant Panda and Snow Leopard. A Bald Eagle painting was chosen to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Constitution by the U.S. Bicentennial Committee, with the image reproduced on a poster and collector plate. His art has appeared on the NBC Today Show, State of the Art, and Woods n' Water TV Show. Through his art, he has supported Ducks Unlimited, Atlantic Salmon Federation, Trout Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, American Cancer Society and the Special Olympics and now...the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum.

The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum has opened 3 new exhibits thus far in 2018 and is located at the corner of routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc Village. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information call 864-3091.