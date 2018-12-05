Annual Beekeeping School begins Jan. 15

MEXICO - The Western Maine Beekeeper’s Association will hold their annual Beekeeping School starting Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Region 9 School in Mexico. Ten weekly classes are scheduled on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. The sessions are taught by area beekeepers, so the information is both practical and relevant to the climate in Western Maine.

Class subjects include acquiring honey bees, setting up hives, harvesting honey, disease prevention and hive management for each season. Students have the support of club members as they gain hands-on experience with their honey bees. Throughout the spring, summer and fall club members hold Open Hive Meetings to demonstrate the application of the information that was presented in class.

Registration will be held Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Region 9 School in Mexico. Pre-registration is not required. The cost is $50 which includes the classes, books, handouts and one-year membership in the Western Maine Beekeepers Association. Anyone interested in learning more about the Bee School - or the club - can contact Lynn Lamb 207-578-1705 westernmainebeekeepers@gmail.com