Apply now for the 2017 Maine Moose Permit Lottery

AUGUSTA – Hunters who dream about the hunt of a lifetime will be happy to know that the 2017 Maine moose permit lottery application process is now open.

The online application process is fast and simple and you receive instant confirmation that you have successfully entered the lottery. To apply, please visit www.mefishwildlife.com. The deadline for online applications is 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

Applicants are awarded bonus points for each consecutive year that they have applied for the lottery since 1998 without being selected and each bonus point gives the applicant an additional chance in the drawing.

Bonus points are earned at the rate of one per year for years one to five, two per year for years six to 10, three per year for years 11 to 15 and 10 per year for years 16 and beyond.

Since 2011, applicants can skip a year and not lose their bonus points. So if they applied in 2015 but not in 2016, they still have their points available if they apply in 2017.

The moose permit drawing will take place on June 17 at Caribou Parks and Recreation.

For more information about moose hunting in Maine and the moose permit lottery, please visit: http://www.maine.gov/ifw/licenses_permits/lotteries/moose/index.htm