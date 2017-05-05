Arbor Day Foundation names Farmington Tree City USA

FARMINGTON - The Arbor Day Foundation has named Farmington a 2016 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The town has been a designated Tree City for the last 39 years. It is one of only 37 towns in the state with the designation, and one of three that has been so for more than 37 years. Tree City USA was established in 1976, making Farmington one of the earliest towns in the country to become an official Tree City.

Farmington achieved the recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has first hand," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on this program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.