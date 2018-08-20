Artists slated to appear at Outdoor Heritage Museum

OQUOSSOC- On Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. multi-award-winning carver Gene Bahr and talented painter Donna Kantor Gower will appear at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc. Gene Bahr is widely recognized as the best carver of life-like renditions of fish and wildlife in Maine. His carved fish are staples of the collection at the museum as are his restorations of mounts by Herb Welch. His fish & wildlife carvings are magical recreations that truly amaze and are valued by collectors from throughout the U.S. With his catch and release encouraged carvings, he simply asks anglers to take a couple quick measurements and a photo, and then release the fish and Bahr does the rest to create a work of art and a memory that will most assuredly become a treasured family heirloom. Gene also does commissions for his sculpture and paintings and will be on hand to visit with and answer questions.

Donna Kantor-Gower is well known for her beautiful paintings of nature and commissioned portraits of beloved sporting dogs. Her work is exceptional, and she will be painting right at the museum during her visit while greeting guests. Both artists will have art work available for purchase in support of the Outdoor Heritage Museum and its many programs.

The Outdoor Heritage Museum is located on the corner of Routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week throughout August and Wednesday through Sunday in Sept. and Oct. OHM is operated by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society which preserves and shares our region’s iconic heritage, thanks to its members and supporters, and without taxpayer dollars. For more information or to volunteer in a wide array of opportunities, please call 207-864-3091 or log on at www.rangeleyutdoormuseum.org