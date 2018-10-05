Audubon discussion: The sobering truth about our disappearing amphibians

FARMINGTON - On October 10 Western Maine Audubon will be giving their second of three talks in their fall series. The talk will be at 7 p.m. in the North Dining Hall, Olsen Student Center, UMF. The talk is free and open to the public. For more information call 778-6285.

Worldwide, it is estimated that a third of all species are threatened with extinction and nearly half are in decline. The reasons for this are complex and involve many of the usual culprits, including habitat loss and degradation, pollution, climate change, and disease. Acting in concert, these stressors are pushing amphibians over the brink. In this talk you’ll learn about the threats facing amphibians, particularly from disease, which is thought to be the single largest driver of amphibian declines worldwide. These diseases are alive and well in Maine. Join us and learn what researchers are doing to understand the scope of the problem and a few simple things you can do to help stem the tide of the global amphibian extinction crisis.

This event will be lead by Matt Chatfield, Associate Professor of Conservation Biology at Unity College. He earned his Doctorate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Michigan. He subsequently worked as a postdoctoral researcher and, later, as a Visiting and Research Assistant Professor at Tulane University in Louisiana.

About Western Maine Audobon:

The Western Maine Audubon Society was formed in 1970 as a chapter of the National Audubon Society. When the National Audubon Society and the Maine Audubon Society merged in 2000, the Western Maine chapter became a chapter of Maine Audubon.

The mission of the Western Maine Chapter of Maine Audubon is to educate and engage the people of Western Maine, focusing on birds, other wildlife, and their habitats, for the benefit of local communities and their natural environment.