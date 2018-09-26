Basic, advanced Erosion & Sediment Control training available on Oct. 25

STRONG - Don’t let your certification lapse: renew it ahead of time to prevent starting over.

A workshop on erosion and sediment control will be offered on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Strong Town Office in the Foster Memorial Building.

If you are still in need of the training to become certified or to get re-certification credits, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District urge you to attend our training session in Erosion & Sediment Control Practices. Don’t lose work opportunities - get certified or re-certified - register for this course today. This class is designed for first time individuals needing to become certified.

By attending this session, you qualify to become DEP certified in erosion and sediment control practices after the completion of a site evaluation. You will also learn about new state-of-the-art erosion control techniques and ways to save time and money on your construction projects as well as become eligible for discounts, expedited DEP permitting and other free educational resources. For more information about the benefits of contractor certification, visit www.maine.gov/dep/training.

Call 778-4279, e-mail info@franklincswcd.org, stop by our 107 Park Street Farmington office, or go to our FaceBook page at www.facebook.com/FCSWCD/ for a registration form.