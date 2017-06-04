BikeMaine coming to Rangeley

RANGELEY - The secret is out, BikeMaine is coming to Rangeley. The decision has been made. BikeMaine will be in town September 12 through 14.

What is BikeMaine you ask? BikeMaine is a seven-day cycling tour organized by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, which is a statewide advocacy group to promote bicycling and walking in Maine in conjunction with adventure tourism.

What does this mean for the Rangeley Region? 400 bicyclist and at least 75 support staff will be staying in Rangeley for three days and two nights. Some will be tenting in the Park and others will be staying in the wonderful establishments Rangeley has to offer.

What is planned? There are two meals being planned by BikeMaine for their group, three meals will be on their own around the Rangeley/Oquossoc Community. Activities are being planned and shuttle buses have been donated to take visitors from downtown Rangeley to Oquossoc and on to Noyes Overlook as well as Height of the Land, to give them the Rangeley Region Experience.

What do we need? We need volunteers to help with the different aspects of this three-day event. We need businesses to get excited about this event happening mid-week in September. If you are interested in helping out please call the Town Office at 864-3326 or email townclerk@rangeleyme.org or adminassist@rangeleyme.org .