Black holds maple syrup discussion

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers have had a very busy and eventful year. It has involved varied activities. We started back in January with a Tasting Party for Soups and Stews with an emphasis on sharing recipes and discussing how to make good nutritional choices and altering recipes. Then we planned the Free Senior Citizen St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon and made cards and table favors for the attendees. Everyone enjoyed delicious food and great entertainment.

We also do many community projects like sponsoring the Chesterville Town Halloween and Christmas parties for the kids, put on several bake sales to earn money for the Chesterville Town Kitchen Fund, participate in decorating the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Rotary Christmas Tree which is auctioned for charity, collect facial tissues for local schools, donate to the animal shelter and care and share closet, and help out at the Chesterville Family Fun Day by sponsoring the chicken BBQ and selling soda.

Learning new things has always been important and this year was no exception. Russell Black was a quest speaker on two separate occasions making presentations on Maple Syrup and Bees, Robin Jordan came and shared Gardening Tips, and Dave Fuller will be coming in November to present Identifying and Products from Balsam Fir.

Fun is also on the agenda. We went to the Agriculture and Farm Museum in Wilton and then ate lunch at Calzolaio’s. We ate at Ken’s Family Restaurant and went to the Lakewood Theater to see Anne of Green Gables. Every year we have an annual Christmas party at one of our member’s homes.

It was a full year and we love it that way! Now it is time to start thinking about 2019. On Tuesday, September 25, the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be meeting in the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road at 6:30 p.m. (Please note the time change.) The topics will be Program Planning for 2019, Choosing a Craft Project for the Rotary Christmas Tree with a theme of penguins (please bring craft ideas if you have any), and starting to plan the Chesterville Town Christmas Party.

All meetings are open to the public and everyone is cordially invited to attend. Please come with ideas for what you would be interested in doing in 2019. We plan for January to June and then September to December. FMI 778-3156.