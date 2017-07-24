Bladesmith and woodcarver presentations at Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum

OQUOSSOC - The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will present the talents of Bladesmith Dakota Slack and Woodcarver Sol Fast on Saturday, July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of their on-going Saturday Summer Series.

Dakota Slack has been collecting and making custom knives since a very young age. At age 17, he began an apprenticeship with master blade smith, Zack Jonas. He’s been making knives independently ever since. Dakota’s focus is mainly hunting, utility and culinary knives, in addition making legacy knives. All Dakota’s knives are handmade start to finish, beginning as a bar of steel and a block of wood, from which they are then forged and finely crafted into works of art. He is part of the American Bladesmith Society and hopes to obtain “Journeyman” rank with this prestigious organization within the next year, with an eventual goal of “Master Smith” certification.

Sol Fast’s reputation as a woodcarver is spreading fast as his fish carvings and unique representations of the outdoor world expertly carved in wood are being snatched up by fans at an ever-increasing rate. Sol has been given many tips by his inspirations, David Footer, Gene Bahr, and Ashley Gray. One of his strong statements is to conserve the fisheries while being able to “Conserve the Memory” through catch and release carvings. Carving is a work of art that will last a life time and should never lose value. Sol Fast will consider any commission imaginable such as catch and release carvings, wildlife art, and even the fish of your Dreams Thanks to the demand and positive revue of his past visits to OSHM, it was only “natural” to invite him back to demonstrate his talents.

“Collectors would be wise to invest in the talents of these two talented artists, now while they are still early in their careers and therefore more affordable”, added Museum Director, Bill Pierce. The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum invites all to come see these craftsman work and perhaps purchase an example of their artistry in support of the museum’s preservation and sharing programs. “Besides there is a lot to see here at the museum and just watching them work is interesting”, added Pierce. The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum is located at the corner of Routes 4 and 17 in Oquossoc Village in Rangeley. OSHM has premiered three new exhibits since opening on May 1st as well as numerous artifacts new to the collection and is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in July and August and can be reached at 864-3091.