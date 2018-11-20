Franklin Countys First News

Blessing of the skis Dec. 9

Blessing of the skis will be held Dec. 9.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - When was the last time you gathered on the side of Sugarloaf mountain and asked for God’s blessing not just for yourself but for all who might venture here?

This is a great gift we can offer to our Sugarloaf community. Come and send your prayers across the trails by gathering together on Sunday, December 9 at 11 a.m. outside the Jean Luce Timing Building at the base of Comp Hill.

Bring your skis or board and come be part of a great Sugarloaf tradition.

Just for fun a panel of “elite” judges will present awards for various superlative categories.

