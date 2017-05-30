Bob Kimber to present canoe trip slideshow on June 3

CHESTERVILLE - On Saturday, June 3, local author and canoeing enthusiast Bob Kimber will present a slide show entitled, "From the Magpie River to Ossokmanuan: A 250-Mile Canoe Trip through the Quebec-Labrador Bush." The 7 p.m. show will be at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at One Borough Road in Chesterville.

A long-time resident of Temple, Maine, Bob Kimber first connected with a river during his childhood in New Jersey, as a caddy wading into the nearby Rockaway River to retrieve golf balls--which quickly progressed to deeper immersion, and then whole bodily surrender to the currents and eddies of the flow.

Writes Kimber in his 1991 book, A Canoeist's Sketchbook: "Long before we learned what metaphors were we learned that the river was no mere metaphor for life. It was the real thing."

Kimber's love of wilderness activities developed during the 1950s and '60s when his family owned and operated Big Jim Pond Camps in Jim Pond Township. In the 1980s, as a writer of magazine articles on outdoors topics he made the acquaintance of Maine Guides Garrett and Alexandra Conover, whom he followed on a trip to Labrador. Thus began his habit of yearly canoe trips to the far north, which has continued until only recently.

Though he minimizes his canoeing resume in comparison with those of his canoe-trekking peers, Kimber has nonetheless accumulated a considerable body of experience and many well-documented adventures: Lots of slides and lots of stories.

The subject 1999 sojourn from Quebec to Labrador was planned with Garrett Conover, the route determined by scrutinizing the maps for a way through uncharted territory, and later dubbed The Kimber Passage by their Maine canoeing cohort. That path was not forged effortlessly, and it led ultimately to a story-worthy trip.

Come and join this re-creation of "the trip that wouldn't give an inch" at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 7 p.m. on June 3. Free; donations to the non-profit organization gratefully accepted. Refreshments will be served.