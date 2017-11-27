Boy Scout Troop 546 recharters with Trinity United Methodist Church

FARMINGTON - Boy Scout Troop 546 has recently moved and rechartered with Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington.

The young men in the Troop are still very active in the community. They volunteered to take the night watch in preparation for the Farmington Ski Club's annual Ski Sale at Titcomb Mountain this year. They camped out on the mountain to ensure that the items for sale would not be disturbed before the sale began the following morning.

In the In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, they met and stacked heating/cooking wood for a local lady in Chesterville. This group of young men are some of the finest we have in Franklin County. The Troop has approximately 15 active Scouts with 4 of them having already obtained the Rank of Eagle, the highest Rank in Scouting.

In addition to these four outstanding youth are two other Scouts that are very close to completing the requirements for the Eagle Rank as well. They meet at the church the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. "Like" their Face Book page, Troop 546, to keep up with this group of Scouts.