Boy Scouts participate with Frontiers Camp

FARMINGTON - Troop 546 has had a busy summer with members attending Frontiers Camp- a unique specialty resident summer camp for Boy Scouts and Venturing Crew members of any age.

Frontiers Camp provides four separate and differently structured year-of attendance programs. Each year has a separate focus, activities and staff. This camp is formed around a program theme that includes traditional BSA summer camp activities, while also including the fun, excitement and adventure of the participants becoming “mountain men” at an 1830’s-style fur trapper’s rendezvous (on the American Frontier), and participating in the many activities of that time while promoting the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The program includes, but is not limited to: Scout rank advancement, BSA merit badges and certifications including BSA Lifeguard, mountain man activities, opportunities to become certified in nationally accredited Hunter, Bow Hunter, Trapper and Fishing education programs, and achieve National Rifle Association qualifications.

This year Troop 546 had five scouts attend: Tyleek Blauvelt, Woodsman, year one; Joshua Mulcahy, Skinner, year two; Sam Judkins, Caleb Mulcahy and Russel Wheeler, Voyageurs, year four. The Troop also has had recent Scouts who have been asked back to staff the Camp, a high honor for any Scout who has completed the Program at Frontiers Camp; Noah Mulcahy and Isaac Seigle.

The Troop also attends Camp Bomazeen in Belgrade. The programs are adventure based and has several Merit Badges or special awards embedded into the program. Some of the programs offered at Camp Bomazeen are Cinematography, “STEAM” programming, Trades Adventure, Shooting Sports, Aquatics Adventure where they will also learn CPR skills, Maine Woodsmen and Nechemis, for first year Scouts. This year the Troop had four attend Camp Bomazeen: Eli Guerette, Brandon Ryder, Sam Goodspeed and Gabe Harrison.

In addition to Scouts attending Camp Bomazeen, the Troop had Scouts staffing program areas. Noah Mulcahy was the lead Scout in the Woodsman Program; he has staffed that program for the past four years. Caleb Mulcahy assisted in the Woodsman Program and Aquatics Program. Both Scouts have previously earned their BSA Lifeguard Certification from Frontiers Camp.

Scouting is a year round program for youth with plenty of opportunities to earn merit badges and certifications as well as simply have fun. For more information about either Camp, please visit the following links:

https://www.scoutingvermont.org/frontiers-camp.html

https://scoutingevent.com/218-2019Bomazeen

Troop 546 meets at Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington and are always accepting applications from area youth between the ages of 11-18. For more information regarding activities and enrolling, you can contact the Troop via their FaceBook page, Troop 546.