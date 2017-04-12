Camp EcoVenture celebrates 20 years

RANGELEY - Join the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust this summer as it celebrates 20 years of Camp EcoVenture. Another action packed summer is in the works and RLHT hopes to share it with you.

Established in 1998, EcoVenture connects the community with RLHT's conservation work. More than 2,000 campers and 500 staff have walked through its gate which state: "Through these gates pass the future stewards of Rangeley’s natural resources."

EcoVenture runs four days a week, Tuesday through Friday for six weeks each summer. Each week campers spend their days exploring the natural world, building friendships and developing self-confidence through activities like canoeing, kayaking, hiking, camping, and swimming.

EcoVenture is for children who are entering 1st grade through 10th grade in the fall. This summer, EcoVenture will begin on Wednesday, July 5 the first week and then run the usual Tuesday through Friday schedule until Friday, Aug. 11. Camp begins at 9 a.m. each day and concludes at 3 p.m. Free transportation to and from EcoVenture will continue this year. Please check the registration packet, available on RLHT.org, for an updated list of bus stops.

This summer for the eldest campers (6th grade and above) the camp is offering two, two-night wilderness trips. For 5th graders there will be a one-night overnight trip. Only 10 spots are available for each overnight, so sign up quickly.

Please join the camp on July 15 to celebrate this milestone at Rangeley Lake’s Town Cove Park for the Festival in the Park. The community will celebrate two decades of EcoVenture with free activities for children and families including; BBQ (first 500 people), mechanical bull, rock climbing wall, dunk tank and trampolines!

EcoVenture is funded through the donations of individuals, members, and several foundations. Without their support this opportunity for local and visiting campers would not exist. As RLHT plans the 2017 season and beyond, we need your help to keep this positive momentum going.

We thank all who have helped to cultivate a legacy of stewardship in our campers that will provide both recreational and conservation dividends forever.