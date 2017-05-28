Carrabassett Valley Trails Committee adopts new logo

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Trails Committee is pleased to announce the adoption of a new community-sourced logo to help identify and promote the expansive mountain biking trail system located in Maine's Carrabassett Valley Region. CVTC is a partnership between the Town of Carrabassett Valley, Carrabassett Region Chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association, Maine Huts & Trails and Sugarloaf.

The committee was created to coordinate the growth and maintenance of the unique, world-class trail system, and the logo, which was developed through a contest among local riders, captures the expansiveness and natural beauty of the area.

Mountain biking trails have existed in the Carrabassett Region for decades, but in the past several years trail development has exploded through the efforts of CVTC partner organizations. To date, approximately $600,000, along with thousands of volunteer hours, have been invested. The trail system provides additional economic activity during the spring, summer and fall seasons in an area of Maine that is mainly known for its winter activities.

CVTC's goal is to create mountain biking opportunities for all ages and ability levels and to remain at the forefront of the regional and national trail systems that are available to riders throughout the world. The focus of development is near the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center and Maine Huts & Trails' Poplar and Stratton Brook Huts. Planning for future development is underway and may eventually include trails on the state's recently acquired Crocker Mountain parcel, and in the Caribou Pond area.

The Carrabassett Valley Trails Committee is committed to establishing and maintaining a world-class trail system and providing an exceptional riding experience that benefits the local community and draws riders from the northeast region and beyond. Release of the new logo reaffirms the CVTC's determination to realize that vision.

For more information, please visit www.carrabassett.nemba.org.