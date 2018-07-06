Carver Rodney Richard Jr. and author/adventurer Doug Dunlap at Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum on July 7

OQUOSSOC - Woodcarver Rodney Richard Jr and author Doug Dunlap will both be at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Woodcarver Rodney Richard Jr. has carried on the long family tradition of creating beautiful sculptures in wood that is based in the carving and logging traditions of his father and grandfather. His grandfather William, born to Acadian parents in Village Ste. Pierre, New Brunswick, in 1900, carved delicate double-fan towers as well as miniature tools with his jackknife.

Richard Sr., carved a wide array of objects with jackknife and chain saw. Founder of the Rangeley Lakes Region Logging Museum, he was especially revered for his Maine black bears in all shapes and sizes, his exacting miniatures of loggers holding hand tools once used in woods work, and his tiny bunnies that he gave to children he meets. Now Richard Jr., an experienced carver in his own right, is sought out for his carved wooden chains and balls-in-cages, painted miniatures of Maine animals and birds and his chain saw sculptures. His beautiful creations are carved with a chainsaw from one log, featuring subjects such as loon mothers and chicks among grasses, Maine black bears, totem poles of woodland animals and more.

Come see Richard masterfully carry on his grandfather’s heritage, carving the double-fan towers as no one else in the United States makes these traditional carvings with their history anchored in European history of forest cultures. Items will be available for purchase.

Author Doug Dunlap is a Registered Maine Guide and has hiked and paddled extensively in Western Maine. This man really knows the region like the “back of his hand." Dunlap is super friendly and has hiked and paddled all over western Maine. Copies of his latest release Waterfall Walks and Short Hikes in the Western Mountains of Maine (2017) will be available as well as his three other outdoor guidebooks focused on the western mountains of Maine, including Best Day Hikes in the Rangeley Region. He has hiked or paddled, snow-shoed or skied, on every route he describes in every book.

These books are the definitive where to go/what to wear/what to bring in your daypack resource for this part of the great state of Maine. Come pick up one of his great books and chat with this very knowledgeable man to help plan some of your next adventures!

Dunlap and Richard Jr. will be on hand at Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc from 11-3 p.m. Please call 864-3091 for more info.