Central Maine Power Sports hosts successful second annual ATV Ride-In

PHILLIPS - Central Maine Power Sports's Second Annual ATV Ride-In attracted hundreds of ATV/ UTV Riders from across New England who experienced Maine’s High Peaks Region’s expanded ATV/ UTV Trail System

CMPS’ Second Annual Ride-In included ATV/ UTV demo rides, raffles with over $2,500.00 in prizes, BBQ Dinner, Pancake Breakfast, Group ATV Ride, 50-50 Raffle and giveaways.

“The assortment of models available to test drive, were a perfect choice to attract new riders to experience the ATV Trail System that the High Peaks Region of Maine has to offer,” CMPS' Craig Anderson said. “FCPSC choice as the official Base Camp for our annual ATV Ride-In proved again to be the perfect choice for the Base Camp for our riders. The central proximity to the ATV trails and the expanded amenities offered by Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps in Phillips, Maine proved to be a winning combination for our riders”.

“Hosting this year’s successful Second Annual ATV Ride-In at FCPSC again confirm the ever-growing popularity of the ATV/ UTV family sport. Our expanded facility proved to be a beneficial advantage to our weekend riders. Partnering with CMPS for this annual event will continue as the 2021 dates of this event have been scheduled for September 10, 11 and 12. In 2021, we are partnering with Central Maine Power Sports to offer ATV/ UTV Rentals in 2021,” Jon Pound of FCPSC said.