Choosing native plants for pollinators with UMaine Extension July 20

ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about selecting native plants for a pollinator-friendly garden from noon to 1 p.m on July 20.

“Choosing Native Plants for Pollinators” will inform participants about how to select native plants for pollinators and specific growing conditions for different planting combinations, as well as offer time for questions. UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Ginger Laurits will discuss the role native plants play in Maine ecosystems and how to support local pollinator populations by planting native species.

This session is the first in a six-part summer gardening webinar series to be offered every other Monday through September.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend or to receive the link to the recording. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu