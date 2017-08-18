Chris Devine announces retirement from the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

RANGELEY - After five very successful years as the Executive Director of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Chris Devine has decided it is time for him to move on and try something new. Devine has been in the conservation non-profit world for 18 years and has served as an Executive Director, Board and Committee member at several organizations.

In his time at RLHT, Devine has overseen a period with many accomplishments, the more notable being the process of obtaining national accreditation. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission is a very prestigious organization that ensures the practices and procedures of a land trust are at the highest level. This was a multi-year process that required a tremendous amount of work and coordination to reach the finish line and provides our donors with the confidence their contributions will be managed appropriately.

In addition, Devine oversaw the improvement of Cupsuptic Lake Park & Campground, the protection of three additional parcels of land totaling 700 acres, the growth and focus of the EcoVenture youth program, a period of financial stability, the transition from the founding President to a new Board President and most importantly put together and managed an amazing staff. Chris has been and continues to be a strong community member having been instrumental in starting Winterpaloozah including starting a curling league on Haley Pond and teaching skiing at Saddleback Mountain.

Devine will remain with the Trust through next spring and assist the Board of Directors in the transition to the next Executive Director. The Board of Directors of the RLHT wish to thank Chris for all he has done for our community and wish him all the best as moves on beyond Rangeley.