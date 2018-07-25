Class on harvesting and drying garlic is Aug. 6

FARMINGTON - A class on the harvesting and drying of wild garlic will be held on Monday Aug. 6, at the Hope Harvest Garden

Join Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Laura Quynn of the Healthy Community Coalition for a short class on harvesting and proper drying of garlic. The class will run from 5 to 6 p.m.

This is a hands-on opportunity to see how this tasty and healthful crop is grown. Bring your questions!

To participate or request a disability accommodation, call 207.778.4650 or email: tiffany.wing@maine.edu.