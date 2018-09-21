Climate change discussion at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Heads up, winter sports lovers. Whether you are a downhill or Nordic skier, snowmobiler, ice-fisherman, snowboarder, skater, dogsledder, winter hiker — or if you just enjoy sitting by the fire watching the snow fall — the outdoors is changing.

Perhaps you’ve noticed a few inconvenient events in recent years. You can’t count on as much snow and or solid ice to enjoy your sport. Wind is heavier and more destructive, causing outages and blow-downs.

But in the not-too-far-off future, snowmobilers and skiers and fishermen — and Maine’s strong winter tourism industry that depends on them — will suffer more serious setbacks. That is, if we don’t take action now to protect the years ahead.

We can do something to save winter and the lifestyle we love. Come find out how at a fun and illuminating panel discussion with one of Maine’s preeminent experts on climate change.

The discussion will be Saturday, October 6 at 3 p.m. at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center on Rte. 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

The event, Losing Winter? Climate Change In Ski Country and What We Can Do About It, is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be served starting at 2:30.

Ivan Fernandez heads up University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute. He works on a national level with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, represents University of Maine in the Northeast Climate Hub, and researches and promotes what Maine needs to do to adapt to a new climate.

Joining Ivan is Jesse Lowell, a former competitive freestyle skier, 2014 Carrabassett Valley Academy graduate, and an environmental studies major at St. Lawrence University. Michael Jones, Economist from Bowdoin College, and Dr. Paul Perkins, member of Bath-Brunswick Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby and climate committee of Maine chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility, round out the panel.

The Bath/Brunswick, Bangor, and Mid-Maine chapters of the national volunteer group, Citizens Climate Lobby, are hosting the event. All are welcome. Bring friends and family to listen, learn, and socialize. For more information, contact Dodie Jones at 207-522-7074.