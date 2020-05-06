Franklin Countys First News

Community garden guidelines during COVID-19

Posted by • May 6, 2020 •

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering guidelines for community gardens during the COVID-19 outbreak based on CDC recommendations.

Community Garden Guidelines in the Time of Social Distancing includes recommendations for at-risk individuals, how to support social distancing, manage the numbers of gardeners, and suggested changes for garden operations and routine maintenance during the growing season.

Resources include UMaine Extension publications and videos, guidance from gardening blogs, and specific recommendations from the CDC. For more information contact 207.581.3188, 800.287.0274 (in Maine); extension@maine.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives