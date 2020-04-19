Community garden plots available

FARMINGTON - Community garden plots are now available for reservation at Stone Soup Gardens; the site includes a trail system and picnic tables that are open to the public.

"Stone Soup Gardens" was established by LEAP Inc. at 482 Farmington Falls Road in 2010, with the addition of the fitness trails in 2014. Maps are available to navigate the extensive woods, and the space is suitable for people of all abilities. The nature trails include fit stations along the way, aimed to be as much a part of nature as possible while allowing people to test their resistance with bands and basic equipment.

The community garden plots are available for no cost, donations are accepted however. Plots are pre-tilled and ready to plant and are offered on a first come, first serve basis. The deadline for requests is May 15.

Social distancing is required at Stone Soup Gardens, and visitors are asked to choose a different day if the parking area is full.

For more information on securing a spot in LEAP’s community garden at Stone Soup Gardens, or for volunteer opportunities, please reach out to Tiffany Baker by email at tbaker@leapcommunity.org. Visit our website at www.leapcommunity.org and follow us on Facebook at “LEAP Community”.