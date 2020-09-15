Community walk at Foothills Conservancy in Wilton

WILTON - Outdoorsman and author Doug Dunlap recently completed a goal of walking and paddling 1,000 miles in support of United Way and to encourage others to enjoy the tremendous outdoor recreation opportunities we have in our region. Doug continues to walk throughout September, exceeding his goal.

To celebrate the culmination of his journey for United Way, and to share his love of the outdoors, Doug invites you to join him on a Community Walk at the Foothills Conservancy trails in Wilton on Sunday, October 4 at 2 p.m. (In case of inclement weather there is a rain date of October 18 at 2 p.m. Check the United Way website at uwtva.org for any postponement.)

Foothills Conservancy Trails are located on the Pond Road in Wilton, .1 mile west of the Weld Road. RT. 156. Parking area is on the north side of the road. A signboard displays a trail system map.

If the parking area is full please park on the parking area side of the road to allow room for local traffic.

The trails make loops over ground that is mostly level and open. Short side trails lead to the banks of Wilson Stream and to lookout points over the extensive marshland bordering Wilson Lake. From the open ground there are views of Bald Mountain, Law Mountain and surrounding hills.

For more information on the Foothills Conservancy visit https://www.mainetrailfinder.com/trails/trail/foothills-land-conservancy.

Doug will provide a 5-minute description of the trail area, then participants may walk distances of choice, from a few hundred feet to one mile or more. Observations and reflections about what is seen are encouraged.

All ages are welcome, and all participants are asked to observe COVID-19 protocols, including masking and social distancing.