Cooperative Extension and HCC host garlic walk

FARMINGTON - University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County will offer a garlic walk and talk on Wednesday, August 2 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at the Hope Harvest Garden, Franklin Memorial Hospital, 111 Franklin Health Commons. To reach the garden, take the main entrance to Franklin Memorial Hospital, then an immediate left to the Stanley Health Center. There is a brown storage shed next to the garden.

UMaine Extension garlic expert David Fuller, and Supplemental Nutrition Education Program (SNAP-Ed) coordinator Laura Quynn, will discuss how to harvest and dry garlic. New pest challenges of garlic including anthracnose and leek moth will also be addressed. This program is designed for growers of all experience levels, including commercial growers. Bring your questions! Participants should dress for outdoor walking.

The event is free and open to the public. To register call 207.779.2928 or email lquynn@fchn.org.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207.778.4650 or email tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

