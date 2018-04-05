Cooperative Extension gardening workshops for April

FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a vegetable gardening workshop twice in April in Franklin County.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 11, in the Wilton Town Office meeting room, at 158 Weld Road, and at the same time April 18, at the Jim Ditzler Memorial Public Library, 37 Library Road, in New Sharon.

UMaine Extension agricultural professional David Fuller will be the instructor. Topics include soil testing; recommended vegetable varieties, particularly carrots and tomatoes; pest management; and finding additional resources for the gardening season.

The $5 fee includes materials. Register online. For more information or to request a disability 207.778.4650 or email tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

