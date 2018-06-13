Cooperative Extension hosts composting class

CHESTERVILLE - Do you want to have a better garden, recycle organic matter and maybe even reduce your taxes?

Then join us at the Chesterville Town Office on Tuesday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Learn:

 how to make compost in your backyard

 about the new program to compost at the transfer

station.

Instructors will be Mark King of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and Dave Fuller of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

There is no charge for the class.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207.778.4650 or email tiffany.wing@maine.edu

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food- based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.