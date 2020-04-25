Cooperative Extension offers “Gardening for Wildlife”

FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Maine Audubon will offer a four-part series of online classes on using native plants to benefit birds and other wildlife beginning May 6, from 2–3 p.m. Classes meet weekly through May 27.

Participants will learn about backyard ecology, the birds of Maine, and selecting and growing native plants. Instructors include UMaine Extension horticulture professional Pamela Hargest and Maine Audubon director of education Eric Topper.

Suggested donation for the series is $10; registration is required. Register online. Participants will receive Zoom information after registering. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Becky Gray, 207.781.6099; rebecca.gray@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program webpage.