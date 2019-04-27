Cooperative Extension offers tree pruning workshop

FARMINGTON - University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an apple tree pruning workshop on Monday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the UMaine Extension office, 138 Pleasant Street, Suite 1.

UMaine Extension agricultural professional David Fuller will be the instructor. The lecture part will cover the pruning basics from new to establish trees. Class will be followed by a hands-on demonstration and will also look at pruning high bush blueberries. Class will start at UMaine Cooperative Extension office and then travel to nearby Chesterville. Limited to 15 participants.

Cost is $10; registration is required. Register online: https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/apple-tree-pruning-workshop-farmington/ For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 207.778.4650 or email tiffany.wing@maine.edu.

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine's land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.