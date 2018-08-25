Courtesy Boat Inspections on Wilson Lake

WILTON - This summer’s weekends have brought a variety of weather, from steamy and tropical to damp and chilly. They have also have brought Courtesy Boat Inspectors to the boat launch at Wilson Lake to check incoming and outgoing watercraft for any bits of plants that might transfer from lake to lake. The inspection is optional, but most of the boaters are aware of the danger posed by invasive plants that can harm the fishing, water quality, and appearance of a lake. Boaters can learn how to examine their boat and trailer themselves to make sure it’s clean when it goes into a lake. In addition to motorboats and pontoons, the CBI team checks kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and jet skis. Hundreds of boats get checked over the course of the summer.

The program is a partnership between the town of Wilton and the Friends of Wilson Lake, with some funding from Maine DEP, and major help provided by local businesses who take on a weekend of sponsorship. A kiosk at the boat launch proclaims the current sponsor.

Weeks 8 through 11 of this summer CBI program started with sponsorship by Canton Mountain Wind Farm, a line of eight turbines that went on line November 2017 to provide clean, renewable energy. Week 9’s sponsorship was a Wilton business, Upright Frameworks, another organization focused on energy efficiency. They take on consulting, building construction, and weatherization projects. The next week was a combined sponsorship between Bangor Savings Bank, with 54 branches across the state, and the Bass-Wilson Building, the beautiful former Bass factory right there by the boat launch that is now a professional building with apartments, office space, and a restaurant. That restaurant, Calzolaio Pasta Co., sponsored the Blueberry Festival weekend.

During the Festival, a couple of the CBI monitors joined the various FOWL volunteers who were helping with the free boat tours of the lake. Jordan Daigle worked on the dock to help those boarding the pontoons, and another monitor, Olivia Schanck, with assistance from Alison Landry, helped fit life jackets for the young boaters. It was a good opportunity for part of FOWL’s CBI team to meet other people enjoying beautiful Wilson Lake.