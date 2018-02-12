CVA scholarships announced

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Each year, Carrabassett Valley Academy awards over $800,000 in scholarship funds, to over 55 percent of our student-athlete population who demonstrate exceptional potential in their athletic discipline and academic performance. On Saturday, Feb. 24 Carrabassett Valley Academy will hold its annual CVA Scholarship Fundraiser at the Sugarloaf Inn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is a critical piece of the Academy’s fundraising efforts, and marks the single opportunity each year to raise scholarship money for current and prospective student-athletes.

This year’s raffle will include a $1,000 “EARLY BIRD” cash prize which will be drawn live on WSKI at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. The winning ticket will then be put back into the mix and will also be eligible for the $10,000 cash grand prize which is drawn live at the event on Feb. 24. To be eligible for the early bird drawing, you must purchase your ticket by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold and each ticket includes admission for two to the event, plus food, drink tickets and an auction bid number. Purchase one of the first 100 tickets sold and be entered into a VIP raffle for two day passes to Sugarloaf for the 2018/19 Season.

In addition to the cash prizes, there are 28 raffle prizes valued at $100 or more, including many gift certificates to great local establishments.

There are plenty of big-ticket items to be bid on, and won, including an autographed Red Sox baseball, Amalgam Artifact Skis, getaways to the rivers, mountains and coastline of Maine, and 100 gallons of heating oil. View all items at www.32auctions.com/CVA2018

Tickets are on sale until Friday, Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. or until they are sold out. To purchase a raffle ticket for the Scholarship Event, visit the CVA website, www.gocva.com/raffle. Tickets can also be purchased at various local businesses including: The Bag, Ayotte’s, The Antigravity Complex, Mountainside Real Estate, Sugarloaf’s Competition Center or the Carrabassett Valley Academy office at the Capricorn. Ticket holders need not be present at the event to win. For more information, contact Melissa Fogg at CVA at 207. 237.4505 or mfogg@gocva.com.



About Carrabassett Valley Academy – Nestled in the mountains of Western Maine, Carrabassett Valley Academy is a private, college-preparatory school for middle-school, secondary, and post-graduate students. Founded in 1982, CVA provides students with outstanding academic programming, a foundation for responsible community living, and world-class athletic training in competitive skiing and snowboarding. Visit www.gocva.com to learn more.