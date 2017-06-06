Deer habitats and deer yard management subject of June 17 meeting

JIM POND TOWNSHIP - Please join the Upper Kennebec Valley chapter of the Maine Woodland Owners Association for an interesting field session on the subjects of deer habitat and managing deer wintering areas. The event will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine.

We will meet with American Forest Management Forester Bill Haslam and IFW Wildlife Biologists Chuck Hulsey and Bob Cordes on a property managed by AFM. In the course of planning, Haslam identified the management needs of the deer yard which had not had any management activity for 40 years or so and it was approaching a stage of maturity where trees would start to die out. Managing this ground would keep the existing habitat vigorous and develop younger softwood to develop as future winter cover for deer. In the winter of 2015 a plan was developed with IF&W and in the winter of 2016 the harvest was conducted.

This land is managed to adhere to the principles of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. To the northwest of the pond there is a 260-acre P-FW LUPC subdistrict. This area is zoned for the protection of deer wintering habitat, and management requires a timber harvesting plan approved by a Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IF&W) wildlife biologist.

Come join us to see the harvest and bring your deer habitat questions!

Directions: Travel to Stratton by Route 27 North. From the Route 27/Route 16 intersection in Stratton village travel roughly 7 miles north on Route 27. Turn Right on the King & Bartlett Road (gravel). There are some old signs for King & Bartlett Camps and Kibby Kamps at the mouth of the road. Travel 1/4 mile across the Dead River bridge to a wide intersection where we will meet.

This event is free and open to all, no need to pre-register. We will be leaving from the meeting point to head into the harvest promptly at 9 a.m. any questions, patty.cormier@maine.gov or 592-2238.