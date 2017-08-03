Discover Maine’s 19th Century outdoor traditions in 3D

OQUOSSOC - Have you ever wondered what it was like to explore Maine’s great outdoors in the 19th Century? Come join Maine State Museum Director, Bernard Fishman, at the Lakeside Theater in downtown Rangeley on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., as he shares a rare look at Maine's outdoor traditions in the 1800s and all in 3D!

The Maine State Museum has created a virtual time-machine by taking vintage stereoscopic photographs of early Maine sporting scenes and projecting them for collective viewing on a large screen. This event was a sell out when held last spring in Augusta and the Historical Society is pleased to offer this 3D event for the first time since, so get your seats early for what promises to be a fun evening. These vintage photos were taken between the 1860s and the 1890s depict northern Maine hunters and sportsmen and early camps populated with moose, deer, wolves, and other early Maine wildlife.

All participants will receive 3D glasses at the door to view the unique “stereoview” photographs. The stereoview format was a sensation in its day, predating silent film technology by more than half a century and was all the rage for creating immersive scenes rather than just flat 2D photos.

State Museum Director Fishman will expertly guide you into a pastime that spawned ingenuity, wildlife management, community connections, new economies, and more.

Tickets are available in advance at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc for just $5 or at the door for $7. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society’s museums and programming. There will be a silent auction in the lobby and refreshments available from our friends at the RFA, so please come and step back in time with this great program in support of two Rangeley Non-profits.

For more information or to purchase tickets by phone, please call 864-3091.