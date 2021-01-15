Enjoying family outdoor adventures with UMaine Extension 4-H, community partners

AUGUSTA — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is partnering with the Maine Primitive Skills School and Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine to offer a new monthly outdoor educational series for families with youth ages 7–18.

“Outdoor Family Adventures” is for those interested in learning more about Maine’s ecology, observing birds and their habitats, responsible fire building, and safely spending time in the Maine outdoors. Programs will be held from 3–5 p.m. Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 28 and April 25 at 2273 North Belfast Ave., Augusta. Participants are responsible for bringing their own portable seating, water and snacks. Face coverings are required.

The series is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage. Due to safety protocols, the program is limited to one adult and one youth per family. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski, 207.622.7546; alisha.r.targonski@maine.edu.