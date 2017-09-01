Erosion and sediment control workshop is Oct. 19

STRONG - An Erosion and Sediment Control workshop is being held on Oct. 19, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at the Strong Town Office’s Foster Memorial Building - 14 South Main Street.

The class is open to anyone interested in working in shoreland zoning areas of the State. Both certification and re-certification credits will be given through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. A certificate of participation will be issued by the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District that may be presented when applying for credit for the workshop.

Call Rosetta at 778-4279 or e mail her at info@franklincswcd.org for a registration form. $85 before Oct. 5th and $95 thereafter. A hot lunch will be provided for $7 or you may go out for lunch.

All programs and services of Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District are provided on a nondiscriminatory basis.