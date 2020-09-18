Fall Fest coming to grounds of Outdoor Heritage Museum

OQUOSSOC - Fall, in all its colorful splendor, is the perfect time for a Road Trip through western Maine. To add to that motivation, on Saturday, Sept. 26 the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc will feature approximately 15 vendor booths for the Fall Fest Art, Craft and Antique Show.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there are sure to be some bargains available. Just take either Route 4 and check out Smalls Falls or Cascade Stream Gorge on the way. If you choose to come via Route 17, Height of Land will not disappoint. Coming via Carrabassett Valley? Those spectacular mountain valleys will look like giant bowls of Trix cereal! Come via one route and return by another. So, saddle up, check out the foliage, take in the Museum, and perhaps treat yourself to lunch at one of the three restaurants located just across the street from the museum.

Award Winning Bird Carver Steve Brettell will also be on hand with his amazing hand-sculpted and painted native bird masterpieces. Steve’s incredibly life-like carvings will be on display and available for purchase in support of Outdoor Heritage Museum. Each sculpture is utterly unique and will make the perfect gift that is sure to become a cherished family heirloom.

The friendly vendors booked for the Fall Fest Art Craft and Antique Show will be looking to reduce their inventories in this last outdoor event before the cold weather arrives, so expect bargains galore! This may be the perfect time to get some early Christmas Shopping out of the way or to just treat yourself.

The museum will be spacing booths well apart and asking all to please wear face masks and practice social distancing. There will also be stations set up throughout the grounds with sanitizer and gloves. For more information please call: 207-491-4771. We hope to see you there!