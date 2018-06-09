Farmington accepts certificate for 41 years as Tree City

FARMINGTON - Maybe you have seen the signs as you enter Farmington, the Tree City signs. With that said, think about these facts:

-In one year, an acre of trees provides oxygen for 18 people.

-In one year, an acre of trees absorbs the same amount of C02 produced when you drive your car 26,000 miles.

-Trees around a home can reduce air conditioning costs upwards of 50 percent.

-Trees absorb odors and pollutant gases and filter particulates out of the air by trapping them on their leaves and bark.

-Well planted and maintained trees can raise property values as much as 15 percent.

So, 41 years ago, the members of the Farmington Conservation Committee were aware of those facts and joined two other towns to be the first members of National Arbor Day Foundation Tree City program. To be designated as such, the town had and has to prove that there is an active conservation commission, that there is a per capita either in kind or direct expenditure on town conservation issues, and that the town celebrate National Arbor Week.

On Monday, May 21, Conservation Commission Chair Bill Haslam, Secretary Sally Spiech and member Patty Cormier attended the annual Tree City celebration hosted by the Maine Forest Service at the historic Bath Town Hall. The town of Farmington received the 41-year certificate and should be very proud of that. Of the three towns in the program with 41 years, Farmington by far is the smallest, but had the foresight to be part of a good thing.