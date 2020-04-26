Farmington Compost Cooperative offering free compost to community

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Compost Cooperative is offering free compost to the community this spring; the site is open the same hours of the Farmington Transfer Station on the Dump Road- Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visitors are allowed to take up to 1/2 cubic yard or about 1/2 of a pick up truck load, or twelve five-gallon buckets. For anyone wanting more than that there will be another opportunity later in the spring. Customers are asked to only make one visit.

Compost is in the pile in the middle of the site and must be loaded by individuals. No more than two vehicles or five people at a time are allowed on the site and must maintain six foot social distancing.

Monetary donations are welcome at the Town of Farmington office.